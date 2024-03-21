TD Cowen Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to “Outperform”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,400.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,171.14.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,276.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $591.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,045.06. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

