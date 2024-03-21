TD Securities Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.50.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$89.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

