TD Securities Raises Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

