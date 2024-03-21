TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 7th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

