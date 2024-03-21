Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,200 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at $55.61 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

