Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $864.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $855.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $510.04 and a one year high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COKE

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.