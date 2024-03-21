Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after buying an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $130,633,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $72,102,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 169,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,212. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

STAA stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.83. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

