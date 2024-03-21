Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Calix were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Calix by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $34,149,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CALX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

CALX stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Calix’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

