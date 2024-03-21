Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Energizer were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

