Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:APLE opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
