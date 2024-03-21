Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 17,595 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,203,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,203,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 16,104 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $567,988.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,539,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.