Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Macerich were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Macerich by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macerich news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

