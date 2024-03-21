Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares in the company, valued at $110,837,960,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $31,803,464.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $32,076,338.70.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

TMUS opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

