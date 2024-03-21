Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
