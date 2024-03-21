Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 29th

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2091 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of TNABY stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
