Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 29th

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2091 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TNABY stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

