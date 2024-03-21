TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

