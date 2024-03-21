Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $167.42 and last traded at $170.43. Approximately 37,602,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 104,466,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.80.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average is $225.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $559.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

