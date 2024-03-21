The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $1,216,500.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.14 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

