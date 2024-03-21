The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company.

GT stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

