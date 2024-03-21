The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.64

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.64 and traded as low as $19.98. The InterGroup shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 4,567 shares changing hands.
The InterGroup Stock Up 7.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.29.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
