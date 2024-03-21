The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.64

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTGGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.64 and traded as low as $19.98. The InterGroup shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 4,567 shares changing hands.

The InterGroup Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The InterGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The InterGroup

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.