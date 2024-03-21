The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.64

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.64 and traded as low as $19.98. The InterGroup shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 4,567 shares changing hands.

The InterGroup Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The InterGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The InterGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

