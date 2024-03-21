The Pebble Group plc (PEBB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on May 7th

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 65.76 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £110.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.60 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.04 ($1.52).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.