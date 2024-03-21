The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Toro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,206 shares of company stock worth $1,245,750 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

