The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,388,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.00% of Toro worth $863,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,206 shares of company stock worth $1,245,750. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

