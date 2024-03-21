The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

