TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

