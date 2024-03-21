Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) PT Raised to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDW

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $91.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tidewater by 2,732.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.