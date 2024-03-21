TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $130.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.