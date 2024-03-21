TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Down 5.7%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 409,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,715,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $518.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.