TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,216.16 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $689.66 and a 12-month high of $1,217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $992.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

