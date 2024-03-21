Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 160,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 207,544 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
