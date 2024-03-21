Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 55.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 263,567 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 747.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 140,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

