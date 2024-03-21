Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,346,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 6,475,994 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at about $45,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 58.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,413 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

