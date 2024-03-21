Truist Financial Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $950.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $915.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $869.00.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $824.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $850.42 and its 200 day moving average is $796.95. Equinix has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

