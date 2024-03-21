Truist Financial Increases Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $23.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s previous close.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NYSE PAA opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

