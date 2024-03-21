Truist Financial Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $136.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

