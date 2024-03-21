UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $225.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $228.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.81.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. Analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $358,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,466 shares in the company, valued at $927,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

