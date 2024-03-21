UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in UGI by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 136,058 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 644.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,491 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in UGI by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 197,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,966,000 after buying an additional 60,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

UGI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

