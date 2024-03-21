Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Up to $48.52

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $49.92. Unilever shares last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 795,147 shares trading hands.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after buying an additional 329,705 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

