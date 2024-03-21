Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 395 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.02.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $253.81 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

