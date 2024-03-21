Unique Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

