United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.