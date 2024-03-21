US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $52.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on USFD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

US Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

US Foods stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

