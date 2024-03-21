USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USDP opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 106,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

