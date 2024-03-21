Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

