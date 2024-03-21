Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.29. 5,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VALN

Valneva Trading Down 10.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.