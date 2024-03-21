Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stake Decreased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 156,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.