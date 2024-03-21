Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Trimmed by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

