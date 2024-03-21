Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

