Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.14% of US Foods worth $892,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

