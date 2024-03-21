Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,031,053 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.68% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $819,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,622 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

